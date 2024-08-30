Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

12-student demo in Vienna

Socialist youth wants to expropriate vacant properties

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 15:57

"Moving out for young people is hardly affordable", one of many reasons why the Socialist Youth is holding a 12-hour protest in front of the ÖVP headquarters on Friday to draw attention to the high cost of housing in Austria. Moving out is increasingly becoming a pipe dream. "Young people are literally being cemented into Hotel Mama," says Paul Stich, Chairman of the Socialist Youth.

comment0 Kommentare

Association chairman Paul Stich attributes the cause to the misguided housing policy of recent years. "Rents are the responsibility of the ÖVP," he emphasizes. Which is why the protest action is deliberately taking place at the ÖVP headquarters in Vienna.

As part of the campaign, a typical shared flat with three rooms was recreated to illustrate the everyday lives of young people. The kitchen? Filled with pasta, rice and beans - all from S-Budget, of course. This scenery reflects the harsh reality of many young Viennese. The protest had several program points that dealt with housing policy. For example, the worst housing advertisements were humorously commented on.

Activists from the Socialist Youth (SJ) also spoke out loudly and talked about their experiences on the housing market.

Expropriation for long-term vacant housing
In addition to immediate measures such as a rent cap and the expansion of starter homes for young people, the SJ is calling for a radical restructuring of the housing market. For example, long-term vacant housing that is used exclusively for speculation should fall back into public ownership - and can therefore be expropriated. 

Watch the whole video above.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf