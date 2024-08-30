12-student demo in Vienna
Socialist youth wants to expropriate vacant properties
"Moving out for young people is hardly affordable", one of many reasons why the Socialist Youth is holding a 12-hour protest in front of the ÖVP headquarters on Friday to draw attention to the high cost of housing in Austria. Moving out is increasingly becoming a pipe dream. "Young people are literally being cemented into Hotel Mama," says Paul Stich, Chairman of the Socialist Youth.
Association chairman Paul Stich attributes the cause to the misguided housing policy of recent years. "Rents are the responsibility of the ÖVP," he emphasizes. Which is why the protest action is deliberately taking place at the ÖVP headquarters in Vienna.
As part of the campaign, a typical shared flat with three rooms was recreated to illustrate the everyday lives of young people. The kitchen? Filled with pasta, rice and beans - all from S-Budget, of course. This scenery reflects the harsh reality of many young Viennese. The protest had several program points that dealt with housing policy. For example, the worst housing advertisements were humorously commented on.
Activists from the Socialist Youth (SJ) also spoke out loudly and talked about their experiences on the housing market.
Expropriation for long-term vacant housing
In addition to immediate measures such as a rent cap and the expansion of starter homes for young people, the SJ is calling for a radical restructuring of the housing market. For example, long-term vacant housing that is used exclusively for speculation should fall back into public ownership - and can therefore be expropriated.
Watch the whole video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
