Lower Austria NEOS boss:

“Political price brakes would not harm us all”

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 13:00

In an interview with krone.tv, Indra Collini, leader of the NEOS Lower Austria party, sharply criticizes the Lower Austrian state government. She calls for a legal entitlement to childcare from the first birthday, criticizes the uncontrolled budget management and emphasizes that work is the best opportunity for integration.

According to Collini, the latest progress in expanding childcare in Lower Austria is not enough. "I am calling for a legal entitlement to a childcare place from the first birthday," she explains in an interview with Jürgen Winteleitner. Although she welcomes the investments, she criticizes the fact that there are no concrete expansion plans to date.

Indra Collini, regional party leader of NEOS Lower Austria in the krone.tv talk
Indra Collini, regional party leader of NEOS Lower Austria in the krone.tv talk
Budget situation: "The budget is not under control"
 The current budget situation in Lower Austria is a particular thorn in the side. "The Finance Minister does not have the budget under control." She refers to the mountain of debt of 10 billion euros and describes it as unacceptable that taxpayers' money continues to be wasted. "We must finally start turning over every euro. I don't know whether the country really needs a firm Kitzbühel from the governor." A cash flow audit is needed: "We have the potential to save. In politics. And I believe that a political price brake would do us all no harm, because that is also a way for people to trust us more again."

Integration and the labour market: a missed opportunity
Collini also speaks plainly on the subject of integration: "Work is the best opportunity for integration," she emphasized and called for asylum seekers to be integrated into the labour market more quickly in order to remedy the shortage of skilled workers.

What do you think of Indra Collini's demands? Should work be used more as a means of integration? Discuss with us in the comments! 

Watch the full interview in the video above.

