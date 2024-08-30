“Political price brakes would not harm us all”

Budget situation: "The budget is not under control"

The current budget situation in Lower Austria is a particular thorn in the side. "The Finance Minister does not have the budget under control." She refers to the mountain of debt of 10 billion euros and describes it as unacceptable that taxpayers' money continues to be wasted. "We must finally start turning over every euro. I don't know whether the country really needs a firm Kitzbühel from the governor." A cash flow audit is needed: "We have the potential to save. In politics. And I believe that a political price brake would do us all no harm, because that is also a way for people to trust us more again."