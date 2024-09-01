“Leaving Graz was not easy for me”

"Kronesport": You left double winners Sturm Graz in the summer. What was it like to leave Graz and what emotions did you feel?

Alexander Prass: Of course it was very emotional. Because I had a wonderful and above all successful time in Graz. That's why it certainly wasn't easy for me to say goodbye. But I simply wanted to take the next step in my career and for this reason I made a conscious decision to move to TSG Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga. In the end, it was good for me that the move to TSG happened quite quickly because it meant I didn't have to think so much about my departure and my great time in Graz.