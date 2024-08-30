Off to the premier class
MotoGP calls: “I couldn’t stop crying”
For Somkiat Chantra, the dream of MotoGP is coming true: the Thai rider is switching from Moto2 to the premier class for the new season and will line up alongside Johann Zarco for the LCR team in place of Takaaki Nakagami. The moment he found out about his cockpit was a particularly emotional one, as Chantra has now revealed.
"When I found out last week that it was really going to happen, I called my mom straight home. Those were very emotional moments and there were a lot of tears - I couldn't stop," Speedweek.com quotes the 25-year-old as saying.
"Great support" from Nakagami and Espargaro
The two-time GP winner in Moto2 is looking forward to the upcoming challenge with motivation: "I have respect, but I'm also very confident. Of course, everything will be different - especially in terms of the possibilities with the electronics on the bikes - but I will also get the best support. Honda is doing everything and the fact that Aleix (Espargaro, ed.) and Taka are there as test riders will also be a great support."
The fact that the coming season starts with the Buriram GP in Thailand naturally rounds off the adventure perfectly for Chantra, the first Thai in MotoGP ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
