Lustenau's plan:
Keep the clean sheet and get the first home win
Lustenau Austria are still without a defeat in a competitive match this season. After three draws and one away win in the second division, they will be looking for their first home win on Friday against FAC. However, the Viennese are a tough opponent and have proven to be extremely difficult in the past.
Coach Martin Brenner has seen his team take a clear step forward in the last two games. The reward: two wins and a place in the third round of the ÖFB Cup. "We're no longer conceding so many turnovers and have become more stable. Now I can see my face in it," says the Uruguayan, describing somewhat philosophically how he envisages the team performing. To which he immediately adds: "But we won't win everything, because our opponents also have their qualities. You have to be that realistic."
Just like the FAC, against whom they are hoping for their first home win today. In the 2021/22 season, the two teams fought a thrilling battle for promotion to the Bundesliga, which Lustenau only won in the penultimate round. Austria lost both head-to-head duels, with Floridsdorf proving to be a particularly unpleasant opponent. "It won't be much different this time," Brenner is convinced. "They are a very well-organized team that follows a clear plan and is very disciplined."
The Viennese also have the advantage of not having to play a cup game during the week. "But soccer is not just about physicality, it's also about mentality. And victories immediately create a better atmosphere." The coach will therefore not be making any major changes to the starting line-up. The international break will also be used for a test match against FC Wil next Thursday. Tobias Berger will return to full training next week after completing his basic military service. Axel Rouquette should be ready after his muscle injury in mid-September.
