Keep the clean sheet and get the first home win

Coach Martin Brenner has seen his team take a clear step forward in the last two games. The reward: two wins and a place in the third round of the ÖFB Cup. "We're no longer conceding so many turnovers and have become more stable. Now I can see my face in it," says the Uruguayan, describing somewhat philosophically how he envisages the team performing. To which he immediately adds: "But we won't win everything, because our opponents also have their qualities. You have to be that realistic."