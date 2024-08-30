Vorteilswelt
"Want more babies"

Trump promises that the government will pay for fertilization

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 07:30

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has attracted attention with a surprising campaign promise. In a speech, he announced that the US government would pay for artificial insemination, also known as in vitro fertilization (IVF), should he win the presidential election.

Alternatively, insurance companies should be forced to pay for the treatments. This position is rather unusual for Republicans. "We want more babies, to put it nicely. And for the same reason, we will allow new parents to deduct major expenses for newborns from their taxes," said the 78-year-old.

Artificial insemination is expensive, which is why many people cannot afford the treatment at present. "We will pay for it and that will help families."

We want more babies, to put it nicely. And for the same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major expenses for newborns from their taxes.

US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump

The issue of artificial insemination is certainly playing a role in the US election campaign. For example, the Supreme Court of the US state of Alabama ruled that frozen embryos are considered children. As a result, several clinics suspended their treatments because too many legal questions remained unanswered and there was a threat of lawsuits for damages. The ruling is in line with the theory propagated by anti-abortion activists that embryos and fetuses are to be regarded as children and therefore need legal protection.

Majority in favour of artificial insemination
The parliament in Alabama finally ensured access to IVF. The majority of people in the USA are in favor of artificial insemination. Democrats warned that women's rights were still in great danger and pointed to the end of the federal abortion law. The Supreme Court overturned this about two years ago.

Folgen Sie uns auf