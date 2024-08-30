Trump promises that the government will pay for fertilization

The issue of artificial insemination is certainly playing a role in the US election campaign. For example, the Supreme Court of the US state of Alabama ruled that frozen embryos are considered children. As a result, several clinics suspended their treatments because too many legal questions remained unanswered and there was a threat of lawsuits for damages. The ruling is in line with the theory propagated by anti-abortion activists that embryos and fetuses are to be regarded as children and therefore need legal protection.