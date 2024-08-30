Comments on the game
Rapid coach Klauß after red: “That just hurts!”
Rapid led 2:0 at home against Braga and ended up losing their place in the Europa League with a 2:2 draw. Coach Robert Klauß was shown the red card at the end of the game.
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach/via ORF): "We lost the ball twice in areas where we shouldn't lose it. That tipped the whole game. We had exactly the situation we wanted and then gave it away carelessly. That just hurts. Starting tomorrow, we'll look at the possible consequences of that. But today it's just about the fact that we should have won the game."
Niklas Hedl (Rapid goalkeeper): "I think we can still be proud of our performance, even if it's really bitter at the moment. It's not just anyone we've played against. It was a real cauldron. I hope it's the same on Sunday."
Guido Burgstaller (Rapid striker/via ORF): "When you're leading 2-0 and give it away so completely unnecessarily, it's of course very bitter. We have possession of the ball and promptly lose it again. You can't let something like that happen at this level. You had the feeling that they weren't coming back much. We give them a penalty and then of course they have a bit of an upsurge. But we also had one or two situations at the end where we weren't calm, where we could have done better."
Carlos Carvalhal (Braga coach): "After going 2-0 down, we had to come back. We scored the two goals quickly. It was a victory of the soul. Rapid Vienna made it very difficult for us. They have very good players, we had to suffer a lot. Rapid are a very fast team. The system Rapid play with is a system we're not used to in Portugal. We had to struggle with that today."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
