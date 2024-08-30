Rapid coach Klauß after red: “That just hurts!”

Guido Burgstaller (Rapid striker/via ORF): "When you're leading 2-0 and give it away so completely unnecessarily, it's of course very bitter. We have possession of the ball and promptly lose it again. You can't let something like that happen at this level. You had the feeling that they weren't coming back much. We give them a penalty and then of course they have a bit of an upsurge. But we also had one or two situations at the end where we weren't calm, where we could have done better."