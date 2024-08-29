Rapid Vienna v SC Braga, LIVE from 9pm

Braga have won all four games under the former coach, who only returned two weeks ago. "It would be a good time to change that," said Rapid captain Matthias Seidl. "We have it in our own hands. We didn't get off to the best of starts in the first leg, but we still put in a great performance." The 1:2 gave the Green-Whites every chance. "We'll give it our all from the start and throw everything into it." The draw for the Europa League takes place on Friday (13:00), with the draw for the lower-paying Conference League following an hour and a half later.