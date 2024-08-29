Europa League qualifier
Rapid Vienna v SC Braga, LIVE from 9pm
Rapid Vienna have the chance to secure their place in the Europa League against SC Braga in front of their home crowd today. However, the Hütteldorfer will have to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg. We will be reporting live - see ticker below. The score is currently 1:0 for Rapid.
Here is the live ticker:
Compete with the best
Europa League or Conference League? Rapid are aware of the importance of the play-off second leg against SC Braga on Thursday evening (9pm). After the unfortunate result in the first leg (1:2), the Hütteldorfer want to prove that they can not only keep up with the league leaders from Portugal, but also defeat them. "We have the prospect of achieving something really, really big," said coach Robert Klauß.
Potential opponents in the Europa League include the likes of Manchester United, AS Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt. In the league phase of the Conference League, there are not only two games fewer (6 compared to 8), but also significantly less attractive, but probably more beatable opponents. "We want to compete with the best and be better than the best at some point," emphasized Klauß. "I'd rather play against Salzburg than Scheiblingkirchen or Herzogenburg. Even though I know how to win against Herzogenburg."
League thriller awaits
The team will face Salzburg in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday. For now, however, the focus is only on the European Cup. According to Klauß, he did not even watch the Bulls' performance in the Champions League play-off against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday. "Eliminating Braga would be something special," said the German. However, he did not want to overemphasize the importance of the game. "If you think too much about the consequences, especially of a defeat, then it paralyzes and inhibits you."
Klauß is pushing for a positive approach. The unexpected league defeat at Blau-Weiß Linz (0:3) at the weekend hurt. "We were disappointed, frustrated and angry." At home against Braga, they wanted to show "a different face" - the one they had already shown against Wisla Krakow and Trabzonspor in the EL qualifiers. "The feeling that we were difficult to beat did us good," said Klauß.
A turnaround is needed
Now came two competitive defeats in a row. "The starting situation has changed a bit," said Klauß. They would have liked to have shown in Braga "what we can do against an opponent of this quality". A red card against striker Lukas Grgic in the fourth minute thwarted their plans. Klauß draws from this "even more incentive to show how good we are".
The turnaround must succeed without the suspended Grgic. "He's the one who leads the way verbally, an important regulator within the team. We have to spread that over several shoulders," said Klauß. Moritz Oswald will take up the open position in the center of midfield, and left-back Jonas Auer is also available again after an illness. After his missed slapstick chance in the first minute of the first leg, Dion Beljo will once again be given the nod alongside Guido Burgstaller.
Klauß expects the Portuguese to be anything but cautious. "It's not in their nature to just react. They always want to have the ball and be dominant. For us, it's about breaking that." He sees midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar as Braga's "key player", who not only scored in the first leg, but also scored two goals against Moreirense (3-1) in the league at the weekend. "He initiates a lot of attacks and gets on the scoresheet himself." The Uruguayan also shoots dangerous set-pieces.
The fans as a factor
Rapid want to counter this with an almost full stadium. The public areas are sold out, with only a few remaining tickets next to the away sector recently available. More than 21,000 spectators are expected. "It will be an emotionally charged game," said Braga coach Carlos Carvalhal, who warned of an onslaught from Hütteldorfer. "We will have to score a goal to progress. But we are a courageous team."
Braga have won all four games under the former coach, who only returned two weeks ago. "It would be a good time to change that," said Rapid captain Matthias Seidl. "We have it in our own hands. We didn't get off to the best of starts in the first leg, but we still put in a great performance." The 1:2 gave the Green-Whites every chance. "We'll give it our all from the start and throw everything into it." The draw for the Europa League takes place on Friday (13:00), with the draw for the lower-paying Conference League following an hour and a half later.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.