Welfare versus work: an upsetting case from Wels

According to the survey, 71 percent of the more than 1,000 respondents are in favor of the "Upper Austria model" for minimum benefits (including significantly less social assistance, introduction of a German language requirement, capping of social benefits for beneficiaries of subsidiary protection at the level of basic benefits).

75 percent were in favor of a waiting period of several years before receiving the full amount of social benefits. This is a demand that has recently been increasingly voiced in politics - for example by ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer. And - another increasingly popular measure - 80 percent are in favor of benefits in kind instead of cash benefits.