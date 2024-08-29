Marko demands: “Horner must show quality”

"The wrong turn"

Red Bull Racing, which clearly set the tone at the start of the season, has been winless for five races and is sailing in extremely stormy seas. The captain is in demand. "Team boss Horner has to show quality. Talking ourselves up won't help us in this situation. But: even Horner now admits mistakes. We took a wrong turn somewhere in terms of the car's balance. But we're not the only ones, it's also happened to Ferrari and Mercedes. Only McLaren was spared. Every upgrade worked," summarizes Dr. Marko. "We are self-critical, but we have a lot of good people who can turn things around."