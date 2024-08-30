Instead of being put down
Former problem dog now has a career as a police dog
He narrowly escaped being put to sleep, and now he will soon be helping others as a police dog - thanks to human help, German shepherd "Lovie" from the Mühlviertel region was able to take this path, which went well once again.
The male dog was previously considered a problem dog and was therefore given up by his owners at the age of one in spring 2023, as the Freistadt animal shelter reports.
Because "Lovie" was initially unable to find a place at the shelter and a trainer was also unable to help the overwhelmed owners, there was even talk of putting the animal to sleep. But things turned out quite differently: "Lovie" managed to find a free place at the Freistadt animal shelter. Thanks to the fixed rituals and social contacts, the shepherd made rapid progress and shed his old behavioral patterns.
Chief inspector discovers dog potential
Gerald Koller, head of the training center for police dogs in Bad Kreuzen, quickly became aware of the male dog. The chief inspector - who volunteers at the Mühlviertel animal shelter - recognized "Lovie's" potential and taught him the basics of animal police work.
A career on four paws
Lovie, who is now two years old, was handed over to the Vienna State Police Headquarters in July. There, the former problem shepherd is now being trained as a police service dog, making a career on four paws, so to speak.
The Freistadt animal shelter expressed its thanks on social media: "Chief Inspector Koller is not only making an important contribution to police work, but is also giving dogs from difficult backgrounds a new perspective and a meaningful task."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.