Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Instead of being put down

Former problem dog now has a career as a police dog

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 11:20

He narrowly escaped being put to sleep, and now he will soon be helping others as a police dog - thanks to human help, German shepherd "Lovie" from the Mühlviertel region was able to take this path, which went well once again.

comment0 Kommentare

The male dog was previously considered a problem dog and was therefore given up by his owners at the age of one in spring 2023, as the Freistadt animal shelter reports.

Because "Lovie" was initially unable to find a place at the shelter and a trainer was also unable to help the overwhelmed owners, there was even talk of putting the animal to sleep. But things turned out quite differently: "Lovie" managed to find a free place at the Freistadt animal shelter. Thanks to the fixed rituals and social contacts, the shepherd made rapid progress and shed his old behavioral patterns.

Lovie" came to the Freistadt animal shelter as a conspicuous problem dog. (Bild: Tierheim/Tierschutzstelle Freistadt – Tierrettung)
Lovie" came to the Freistadt animal shelter as a conspicuous problem dog.
(Bild: Tierheim/Tierschutzstelle Freistadt – Tierrettung)

Chief inspector discovers dog potential
Gerald Koller, head of the training center for police dogs in Bad Kreuzen, quickly became aware of the male dog. The chief inspector - who volunteers at the Mühlviertel animal shelter - recognized "Lovie's" potential and taught him the basics of animal police work.

A career on four paws
Lovie, who is now two years old, was handed over to the Vienna State Police Headquarters in July. There, the former problem shepherd is now being trained as a police service dog, making a career on four paws, so to speak.

The Freistadt animal shelter expressed its thanks on social media: "Chief Inspector Koller is not only making an important contribution to police work, but is also giving dogs from difficult backgrounds a new perspective and a meaningful task."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf