“We are suddenly visible and the center of attention”

"Currently playing my best tennis"

In any case, the last few days of training have been very positive, and his optimism is high: "I can say that I'm currently playing the best tennis of my life and feel the ball really well." Langmann has been in the Olympic Village since last Friday, soaking up the atmosphere. He says: "The atmosphere is tremendous, the cardboard beds are comfortable, the food is solid." Only the cushion was too hard for him - so he quickly took one from the Roland Garros facility.