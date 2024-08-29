Nico Langmann
“We are suddenly visible and the center of attention”
All good things come in threes: tennis player Nico Langmann is competing at the Paralympic Games for the third time after Rio and Tokyo and is going for his first victory. The Viennese spoke about the historic Roland Garros, the importance of the Paralympics and Dominic Thiem ahead of his opening match on Friday.
Eyes sparkling, Nico Langmann couldn't get the smile off his face - together with his doubles partner Josef Riegler, the 27-year-old Viennese was last allowed to train on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the center court at Roland Garros. "It's an incredible feeling, it's a childhood dream come true. You almost feel a bit like Dominic Thiem when you roll onto the court."
The place where so much tennis history has been written will be home to the para-athletes over the next ten days. "The combination of the Paralympic Games, in the heart of Europe, at a place as historic for tennis as Roland Garros - that's a tremendous combination, something I'll probably never experience again."
This is the third time after Rio and Tokyo that Langmann, who has been paraplegic and wheelchair-bound since a serious car accident at the age of two, has taken part in the Games. Where the focus is not only on sporting competition, but also on promoting inclusion. "We athletes are suddenly being given attention. People who are normally somewhat overlooked by society are suddenly visible and at the center of attention. That's great - but perhaps these people shouldn't just be treated as fully-fledged members of society every four years," suggests Langmann.
Threatened with extinction
Last year, he published a book entitled "How to give up a dream to gain a life", in which he describes how his parents subordinated everything to the desire for "healing" and sent him to gurus in India, Russia or Brazil. Before Langmann came to the realization at a certain point: "I no longer wanted to fail day after day, I wanted to enjoy my life."
Which he did. He has been playing tennis since the age of seven and is currently number 33 in the world rankings. Despite all the adversities - because there are only two classification classes in wheelchair tennis - he competes against many who have less physical limitations and can often even walk in everyday life. There are 48 players competing in Paris - only two have a degree of disability similar to Langmann's. "Tennis players like me are slowly dying out," he says with humor.
He tries to make up for it with technique, fitness and wit. And to celebrate his first victory on the Paralympic stage in Paris. "I've now experienced the motto: "Taking part is everything" twice," says Langmann, who failed in round one in both Rio and Tokyo. "Now I really want to get my first win at the Games, I've been working towards that my whole career."
The draw could certainly have been worse. "But I've never played against him before, so I don't really know what to expect. I typed in his name on YouTube and all that came up was table tennis."
"Currently playing my best tennis"
In any case, the last few days of training have been very positive, and his optimism is high: "I can say that I'm currently playing the best tennis of my life and feel the ball really well." Langmann has been in the Olympic Village since last Friday, soaking up the atmosphere. He says: "The atmosphere is tremendous, the cardboard beds are comfortable, the food is solid." Only the cushion was too hard for him - so he quickly took one from the Roland Garros facility.
The Viennese can count on support from home. Parents, brother, family and countless friends - Langmann is bringing a large delegation of fans with him to Paris. "That's a great privilege. I bought 50 tickets and they're all gone," he says, adding with a laugh: "But I think that's more down to Roland Garros than me - everyone wants to see the facility."
Thiem is a friend and role model
Langmann will get some final advice from Dominic Thiem before the first round - who has performed outstandingly in Paris for years, reaching the final twice. The two are good friends and regularly exchange ideas. Langmann says of Thiem's approaching career end: "I have the feeling that he has found peace with it. He tried everything, played outstanding tennis for many years and was probably one of the greatest and most popular athletes in Austria over the last ten years alongside David Alaba. Dominic is not just a friend to me, but a great role model."
