A “derby of respect”

Hartberg chairman Erich Korherr, who handed Ruben Providence over to Almere (NL) yesterday, is convinced that scenes like the one he witnessed in 2012 will never happen again: "The real GAK fans condemned the action, which came from a handful of people, back then. And now there are completely different people at the helm of the clubs. GAK has developed really well since it was refounded and in Rene Ziesler, whose company and mine have already worked together on construction sites, they have a sensible person at the helm. That's why I'm sure they'll do a good job. And there has never been any hatred towards anyone from us anyway."