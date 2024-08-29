Poll shows:
Kamala Harris can extend her lead over Trump
The US Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, can extend her lead over her Republican rival: According to a new poll, she leads with an approval rating of 45% ahead of Donald Trump with 41%.
In a poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos at the end of July, Harris was only one percentage point ahead of Trump among registered voters. The new poll has a margin of error of two percent. However, Trump is ahead in key swing states.
Harris scores with women and Hispanics
According to the poll, Harris was well ahead of Trump among women and Hispanic voters - according to the data, she led by 49% to 36%. She therefore made further gains with both groups compared to the last survey in July. By contrast, Trump's lead among white voters and men remained unchanged.
Biden's withdrawal is a blessing for Democrats
The data also shows how much the race has changed ahead of the vote on November 5 due to the withdrawal of 81-year-old President Joe Biden from the Democrats in July. Since then, incumbent Vice President Harris has made up ground on Trump - in national polls and in US states that are considered swing states, i.e. which have fluctuated in favorability between Democrats and Republicans in the past.
However, in the seven states with the closest results in the 2020 presidential election - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan and Nevada - Trump was ahead of Harris with 45% to 43% approval. A close result is generally expected, not least due to the comparatively complicated election process in the USA.
Harris is a tougher opponent for Trump
It is obvious that the race against Harris is a greater challenge for Trump than the election campaign against Biden, said Republican election campaign expert Matt Wolking. However, Harris is "not insurmountable" for Trump. Above all, Trump must be careful not to scare off voters who have tended towards him in the past because they rejected Biden.
Harris, for her part, is uniting the Democrats more strongly behind her: around 73% of Democratic voters surveyed said they were more enthusiastic about the election than was the case with candidate Biden. The number of voters who explicitly named Harris as their reason for voting for the Democrats also increased - and who do not just want to vote for the party to prevent Trump from becoming president again.
First major TV interview imminent
On Thursday, Harris and her vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz will face an interview with a major TV station for the first time since their joint official nomination by the Democrats. Harris had previously kept a low profile here and made herself scarce in interviews and press conferences. Both now wanted to face questions from CNN in the contested state of Georgia. The interview was to be broadcast in full length on Friday (local time).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.