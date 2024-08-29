"Unreasonable"
Greens insist on a new appointment at the PH
Gernot Brauchle, Rector of the University College of Teacher Education in Feldkirch (Vorarlberg), is currently being criticized for "unacceptable" conditions.
Eva Hammerer, one half of the Vorarlberg Green Party's dual leadership, is appalled: "Unacceptable hygienic conditions" prevail in the practical school at the University College of Teacher Education in Feldkirch, she rages. "The PH rector is once again under fire. Due to the new blatant accusations regarding the squalid hygienic conditions, I am insisting that the position of rector be filled anew," the club leader calls on Gernot Brauchle to resign.
However, he is in the middle of the application process for another term of office as Rector of the PH. The job was only recently re-advertised and Brauchle and two other candidates are in the running. It is not yet clear when a decision will be made, but it is unlikely to take too long.
Competence dispute
The chalked-up hygienic conditions - dirty classroom floors, filthy windows and crumbling facades - could also lead to a dispute over competence. This is because the building is owned by the federal government - which refers to the rector in connection with the findings of defects. So whoever gets the job will not only have to deal with the education of young people, but will also have to solve tangible, not to say technical, problems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
