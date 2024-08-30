Game, set and match
Dining in the tennis hall
Game, set and match - meal time! The wine tavern community of Tattendorf wants to create a new gastronomy hotspot in a former tennis hall. The conversion work is currently in its final stages.
Tattendorf is known and loved as a wine tavern far beyond the borders of the district of Baden. However, the pandemic, shortage of skilled workers and increasing bureaucracy for small and medium-sized businesses have also thinned out the gastronomic offer here. "Some wine taverns have closed in recent years," reports Mayor Alfred Reinisch, who also emphasizes that nine winegrowing families still uphold the tradition of serving wine in the village.
However, the bakery and pastry shop, the tennis hall with sports café and an evening restaurant have finally closed down. Although Tattendorf is not a culinary wasteland, the municipality has now taken the initiative to ensure that the curfew does not become a trend.
Tenant wanted
The tennis hall in Dumba Park has been purchased and renovated. "We have also installed a PV system," says the head of the municipality. A promising replacement for the sports facilities has already been found in the form of "Padel 4 fun". "The renovation of the adjoining catering area is currently being finalized," explains Reinisch. In future, it is to be run as a breakfast café, bakery and sports lounge: "We are now looking for a tenant with whom we can implement these plans!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.