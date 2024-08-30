Dining in the tennis hall

Tenant wanted

The tennis hall in Dumba Park has been purchased and renovated. "We have also installed a PV system," says the head of the municipality. A promising replacement for the sports facilities has already been found in the form of "Padel 4 fun". "The renovation of the adjoining catering area is currently being finalized," explains Reinisch. In future, it is to be run as a breakfast café, bakery and sports lounge: "We are now looking for a tenant with whom we can implement these plans!"