Ex-wife reported:
Telegram boss Durow allegedly abused son
Further serious allegations have been made against Telegram boss Pavel Durov. This time, however, they do not concern the messenger service, but the Russian-born man's private life.
The sensation was immense: a few weeks ago, the 39-year-old entrepreneur announced on Telegram that he had over 100 children in twelve countries. These were the result of sperm donations. Doctors had persuaded him to do so because "his biological material is so good". The Russian never claims to have been married. He is not a family man and prefers to live alone, he admitted publicly.
He doesn't seem to take the truth too seriously. His ex-wife Irina Bolgar contacted the business magazine Forbes and was able to prove that she had three children with Durov. The authenticity of the documents was confirmed by the Association of Swiss Court Interpreters and Translators. Among them was a family photo showing the Telegram boss at Christmas with his family:
Multiple assaults with severe consequences
However, living together is likely to have been anything but rosy. As has now become known, the 39-year-old is said to have physically abused one of his children several times, reports the business magazine Forbes. Bolgar also reported the entrepreneur for this in Switzerland, where she now lives. In addition, Durov is no longer allowed to pay alimony to the mother of the children. In the past, she is said to have had 150,000 euros a month at her disposal for the children.
According to a representative of the Geneva court, Durow used violence against his son, who was born in 2017. There are said to have been a total of five incidents between 2021 and 2022. Various injuries were the result, including a concussion. The child still suffers from sleep disorders to this day. Messages between the two parents and a medical certificate were submitted as evidence. This confirms that the child is still suffering from the consequences of the brutal assaults: anxiety and sleep disorders are making his life difficult.
Children grow up without a father
The ex-wife states that the children have not seen their father since September 2022. At that time, the maintenance payments were also stopped. She filed a maintenance claim in June of this year, but a decision has not yet been made. In addition, Bolgar is said to have applied for sole custody in April 2023. In May, the court revoked Durow's parental rights, writes Forbes. However, he did not even fight this momentous decision.
