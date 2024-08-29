Disturbing confession
‘Hobie’ sniffed ‘Baywatch’ swimsuits
In a new documentary, Jeremy Jackson reveals disturbing details about his behavior on the "Baywatch" set when his female co-stars - including Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul and Nicole Eggert - were off duty.
In the Hulu documentary "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun", the now 43-year-old Jackson, known as Hobie Buchannon from the popular 90s series starring David Hasselhoff, reports that as a teenager he would sneak into his colleagues' trailers after they got off work to smell their worn swimsuits.
"I grabbed their dirty swimsuits"
"I often went into the women's trailers when they were finished and grabbed their dirty swimsuits. Let's just say I smelled every [bleep] on 'Baywatch,'" Jackson confessed.
He particularly found the scent of one of the "Baywatch" actresses irresistible. And that was Nicole Eggert. He went on to say about her: "We had a very intimate moment together, but she didn't know about it."
"I'm not mad"
The 52-year-old, who played the role of Summer Quinn and is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, was not particularly shocked by the revelation. "I knew Jeremy very well, it doesn't surprise me at all," she explains in the documentary.
"I'm not even mad at 14-year-old Jeremy. I mean, puberty on a show like this?" she jokes, continuing, "I love adult Jeremy for being honest about 14-year-old Jeremy."
Youth on set
Jeremy Jackson was just ten years old when he was cast for the series "Baywatch" in 1990. He played along until 1999 and thus spent his youth on the set.
During this time, he became addicted to crystal meth. He also talks about this in the documentary. In 2015, he was arrested for a stabbing and later sentenced to prison. He is now a mental health and fitness trainer and presents himself as fit and combative on his Instagram account with mega muscles and a beard.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.