After a pursuit
Suspicious driver waited at the bus stop
A 26-year-old man from Mühlviertel who refused to stop when a patrol tried to pull him over kept a considerable number of local law enforcement officers busy on Wednesday afternoon. Finally, his telephone number was found and the suspect was called. The Upper Austrian had himself picked up at a bus stop . . .
On Wednesday at 1.25 p.m., a police patrol in Engerwitzdorf became aware of a suspicious car driver and took up the pursuit. The driver, a 26-year-old from the Urfahr-Umgebung district, was initially able to evade an attempted stop and drove onto the A7 in the direction of Linz. Several patrols took part in the subsequent manhunt, during which the suspect's telephone number was obtained and he was contacted.
Encountered at the bus stop
The 26-year-old stated that he was at a bus stop in Linz, where he was found by police officers. When questioned about the facts of the case, the man stated that he had not been traveling by car and denied everything. The police found several substances packed in small plastic bags (presumably narcotics) in his wallet, which were seized.
Alcohol and drug test refused
The man refused to take a breathalyzer test and a drug test. The 26-year-old, who does not have a valid driving license, was subsequently taken to Gallneukirchen police station for immediate questioning, where he refused to make a statement. Charges follow.
