The people of Bregenz become commuters to Lower Austria

The ÖFB Cup only becomes economically attractive from the quarter-finals onwards. Zivanovic is therefore hoping for a feasible draw in the round of 16, which will be played at the end of October. He is thinking of a league rival. "Ideally, we would get a home game against Austria Lustenau." Particularly explosive: the two teams meet in the league on October 25. If the cup draw is anything to go by, there would be two international derbies within a few days.