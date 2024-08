Tennis lady: “Where else am I supposed to earn money?”

And Daria Saville also snapped this up. Despite an inflammation of the tendon plate on the sole of her foot, she competed in New York, losing narrowly to Ena Shibahara from Japan 3:6, 6:4 and 6:7(6). She was determined to play for financial reasons, Saville revealed: "Where else am I going to earn money? I lose money every week when I bring a coach. Where else am I going to earn prize money like this?"