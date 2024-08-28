Flying pests
Venice deploys falcons against aggressive seagulls
Seagulls and pigeons are making life difficult for tourists in Venice. To protect the stars of the Venice Film Festival, which has been running since Wednesday, from aggressive birds, the hoteliers on the Lido are using falcons. Falconer Samuel Bozzato has been commissioned to protect the outdoor tables from pigeons and seagulls with twelve trained falcons.
Seagulls in particular have become a problem, as they attack guests dining on the hotel terraces. "We let the falcons fly an hour before the start of dining time so that they send a clear signal to the seagulls in the area. The falcons do not attack seagulls and pigeons, they just scare them off," emphasized Bozzato, according to media reports.
"Special relationship of trust"
The seagulls would then actually disappear, it was said. It takes at least two years to train a falcon. "A special relationship of trust must be built up with its falconer," said Bozzato.
In the fight against the plague of seagulls, some hoteliers are getting creative: they hand out a water pistol to travelers so that they can defend themselves against the aerial threat, which loves to pounce on ice cream cones and slices of pizza.
Aggressive seagulls and pigeons are a plague
The animals have now become a terror for the Italian lagoon city. The large birds pounce on the plates of guests on St. Mark's Square who want to enjoy their breakfast, lunch or a delicious ice cream in front of the restaurants. It is not uncommon for the ice cream cones to be snatched from the hands of children.
The fishmongers on the Rialto Bridge also have little fun with the cheeky birds of prey that steal the fish straight from their boxes. Herring gulls in particular have become a serious problem in Venice. As soon as someone eats outside, an attack by the large birds with their pointed beaks is not long in coming.
