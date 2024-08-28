Statement required
“Puppet” of poisoner from Lower Austria sentenced
Controlling and manipulative - this is how court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann describes 32-year-old Bernadette H., who is awaiting trial for the double attempted murder of her ex. The personality traits can now also be confirmed by one of her acquaintances at the Korneuburg Regional Court: "She was good at manipulating me." That's why he now finds himself before the judge ...
The first trial in the controversial poison crime in Aderklaa (Lower Austria) takes place in Korneuburg Regional Court. While Bernadette H. has to wait for her trial in the adjacent building - the prison - a former friend of hers takes a seat in the dock.
Two failed assassination attempts
He was a supposedly important witness in the extensive criminal case that began on July 8, 2022. On that evening, the 32-year-old is said to have served her then boyfriend Andreas F. a "special drink" made from methanol and magic mushrooms. The Lower Austrian was admitted to hospital the next morning and went almost completely blind. The now accused was also present at the party and testified for the first time.
A few months later, Bernadette H. is said to have carried out the next attack on her partner, drugged him and cut his wrist. As a friend of the couple, the accused was also questioned about this. And also when Andreas F. was arrested on suspicion of a knife attack on the 32-year-old - which later turned out to have been staged.
Bernadette H. is controlling and likes to manipulate people. She was good at manipulating me. She gave me a piece of paper and wrote on it what she wanted me to say to the police. She wanted to use me as a puppet to make herself look better.
The 43-year-old's statements as a witness were always: F. was not as visually impaired as he claimed. He had observed him ploughing weeds and knew exactly that he could recognize facial expressions. He testified against another acquaintance that he had seen him slap Bernadette H. in the face. All this turned out to be false. An expert opinion had already confirmed that Andreas F. was almost completely blind.
The former boyfriend of the ex-couple must therefore answer to the judge for giving false evidence and defamation. And admits: "Bernadette H. is controlling and likes to manipulate people. She was good at manipulating me. She gave me a piece of paper and wrote on it what she wanted me to say to the police. She wanted to use me as a puppet to make herself look better."
This personality trait has already been confirmed by a psychiatric report on the 32-year-old.
Poisoner faces life imprisonment
"How do you rate Ms. H. now?" asks Mr. Rat. "Now very dangerous." This is the opinion of court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann, which is why, in addition to the charge of two counts of attempted murder against the woman, placement in a forensic-therapeutic center has also been requested. However, her trial will not take place until the end of October at the earliest - she faces life imprisonment.
For the 43-year-old, on the other hand, the case is over in an hour: The six-month conditional sentence is not legally binding. He apologized to Andreas F., who appeared at the trial as a witness and private party. After the trial, F. told the "Krone" newspaper that he could not wait until this chapter was finally closed and he could "put it in a drawer and close it".
