How we lie to ourselves when shopping

Self-image is better than external image

But things look different at the checkout, as researchers in Linz have now discovered. They asked Upper Austrians how they assess the actual purchasing behavior of other customers and also how they evaluate their own reasons for making decisions at the shelf. The result: in general, the majority believe that 72 percent of consumers are not guided by values such as organic, sustainability or regionality. However, 47 percent of those surveyed also see this behavior in themselves.