IS “internet warriors” at large and on vacation

"It is still written in the stars what we will find", the investigators can currently only speculate as to who the three young Lower Austrians were who were caught in the net, who made out to be big "IS warriors" on the internet. At present, they can "only" be accused of spreading Islamist propaganda through postings. "There is currently no suspicion of an attack", they say. This is why the 19-year-old woman from St. Pölten and the two boys (16, 17) from the district of Tulln are currently still at large - the former is even on home leave in Chechnya. Will they even return voluntarily? That is currently assumed. She is well rooted here.