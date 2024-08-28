Alison died at 63
Carey did not fulfill her sister’s last wish
Following the death of Mariah Carey's sister Alison, who died on the same day as Carey's mother Patricia, friends of the 63-year-old have reproached the singer. The diva had denied her terminally ill sister her last wish.
As the Daily Mail reported, Alison had hoped until the end that she would be able to reconcile with her sister Mariah Carey. The sisters' relationship had broken down many years ago - not least because of Alison's years of drug addiction.
Last wish remained unfulfilled
In recent months, the 63-year-old has been accommodated in a hospice, according to reports. Her friend and carer David Baker told the British newspaper that Carey had known that her sister's health was getting worse. Nevertheless, she had never contacted Alison.
"Alison was hurt about how she had been treated by her mother and Mariah, but she always had mixed feelings about her mother. And I know that one of her last wishes was that she could at least have a conversation with Mariah."
Mariah Carey grew up in poor circumstances, as she described in her autobiography "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", published in 2020. Her parents separated a few years after Carey was born. In addition to her older sister Alison, the singer also has an older brother.
Carey's mother also died
In her memoirs, Carey also described how her sister had given her drugs at an early age. "When I was twelve years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a small fingernail full of cocaine ... And tried to sell me to a pimp." She later banned Alison from her life, Carey said.
In a statement to People magazine earlier this week, the diva mourned the loss of her mother Patricia. "I consider myself lucky that I was able to spend the last week before her death with my mother," she said in the statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.