Trapped in the wreck
Driver distracted: couple overturned their car
Two vehicle rollovers claimed the lives of emergency services in the Tyrolean lowlands on Tuesday: in Waidring (Kitzbühel district), a German pensioner left the road due to carelessness - the car, which was also carrying the driver's wife, came to a standstill lying on its roof on the adjacent embankment. A pick-up truck also overturned on the Inntal highway in the district of Kufstein.
The accident in Waidring occurred at around 5 pm. The 78-year-old German was driving his car on the Loferer Straße (B178) when, according to the police, he left the road due to carelessness on a straight section of road. "He first drove over the adjacent grass verge, damaged a road marker and then a crash barrier."
The driver had to be freed from the vehicle by the Waidring volunteer fire department using hydraulic rescue shears.
Die Polizei
Car ended up on the roof
Due to the force of the impact, the car overturned and came to rest on its roof on the embankment. "The driver had to be freed from the vehicle by the Waidring volunteer fire department using hydraulic rescue shears," said the investigators. Both the 78-year-old and his wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat, suffered injuries.
Driver and wife taken to hospital
After initial treatment at the scene of the accident, the couple was taken to St. Johann in Tirol Hospital by ambulance. The B178 was initially completely closed in the area of the accident during the operation, and traffic was subsequently stopped on both sides.
Rollover also on the highway
There was also a spectacular accident including a "somersault" in the district of Kufstein on Tuesday afternoon. A 57-year-old local man was driving his pickup truck on the Inntalautobahn near Langkampfen in the direction of Innsbruck. "At road kilometer 9.6, he drove over the right edge of the road onto the embankment and hit several trees," according to the police.
Driver only slightly injured
The vehicle subsequently overturned and landed on its roof on the embankment. "The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own." The 57-year-old was taken to Kufstein Hospital by the ambulance service with minor injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
