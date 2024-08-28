Let’s not let Islamists stop us from celebrating!

"Krone": Just like the knife terrorist in Solingen, the IS fanatic from Ternitz was not previously on the radar of the security authorities as a radical Islamist. How can you track down lone wolves?

Karner: That is an enormous challenge. We also have to discuss the issue of cell phones as weapons. Because we simply see that radicalization is increasingly taking place via social media and no longer, as was the case ten years ago, primarily here in mosques. The alleged main perpetrator received his first cell phone when he was just five years old, and 17 cell phones are being analyzed for all three suspects in custody.

Haijawi-Pirchner: I think that we need a society-wide approach in terms of prevention and repression.