"Krone" interview
Let’s not let Islamists stop us from celebrating!
Foiled attack plans at the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, knife attack in neighboring Germany - terror is back in Europe. The "Krone" asked Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) and head of the secret service OmarHaijawi-Pirchner whether the security situation in the country is still under control.
"Krone": How close did we come to a mass murder of Swift fans, and was it really necessary to cancel the concert?
Karner: A tragedy was prevented by the police. Many were happy and grateful that the organizers ultimately made this decision.
Haijawi-Pirchner: The danger was very real, as the current results of the investigation show.
"Krone": Bestselling author Thilo Sarrazin sees Germany as a "combat zone". Austria is also on the second-highest terror alert level. Does the state still have the security situation under control, or do we have to learn to live with the risk of attacks at major events?
Karner: The last ten days in particular, with the Frequency Festival and the Coldplay concerts, have impressively demonstrated that we will continue to celebrate enthusiastic festivals, wonderful concerts and great events in this country. We will not let anyone, especially not Islamist extremists, take that away from us.
We need to talk about the cell phone as a weapon.
Innenminister Karner
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
"Krone": Just like the knife terrorist in Solingen, the IS fanatic from Ternitz was not previously on the radar of the security authorities as a radical Islamist. How can you track down lone wolves?
Karner: That is an enormous challenge. We also have to discuss the issue of cell phones as weapons. Because we simply see that radicalization is increasingly taking place via social media and no longer, as was the case ten years ago, primarily here in mosques. The alleged main perpetrator received his first cell phone when he was just five years old, and 17 cell phones are being analyzed for all three suspects in custody.
Haijawi-Pirchner: I think that we need a society-wide approach in terms of prevention and repression.
"Krone": The director of the Swiss intelligence service speaks of around 20 foiled terror plots and 30 arrests in Europe so far, more than in the entire previous year. His investigators are exhausted and tired. What is the situation here?
Karner: Our staff are motivated, and it is all the more pathetic that there are those who immediately threaten the police who have prevented an attack with the Control Commission.
Haijawi-Pirchner: The geopolitical challenges mean that we have to constantly evaluate the situation and also continue to work on staff development.
"Krone": Will a ban on carryingknives help, or will terrorists simply take a truck or a car?
Karner: A ban on carrying knives that we are planning is not a panacea, but it is an important element in disarming some people. And also to send a clear signal: Not like this, a machete, for example, that you can get at the DIY store is a weapon!
"Krone": Can the DSN keep up with assassin networks with the current legal possibilities?
Karner: The police need new possibilities for digital surveillance and we must do everything we can to give them these. Even in the face of resistance from the conspiracy theorist scene such as FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl & Co.
Haijawi-Pirchner: We bear the great responsibility of counter-terrorism and counter-espionage. It is necessary to define what we need in order to do our job in the best possible way
We are internationally networked and trustworthy.
DSN-Chef Haijawi-Pirchner
Bild: Imre Antal
"Krone": Has the trust of friendly intelligence services returned after the raid on the old State Security Service BVT?
Haijawi-Pirchner: As a service, we never comment specifically on cooperation with partners, but we are internationally networked and trustworthy.
"Krone": What answers does Gerhard Karner have to the major challenges of asylum and security?
Karner: What 's important is what's important. We have to address things without exaggerating, but also without glossing over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
