In the orchestra for the blind
“Working with blind people was new to me”
The "Sonnenorchester" with blind and visually impaired musicians is one of three orchestras for the blind worldwide.
Even if star conductors such as Riccardo Muti or Andris Nelsons were to offer to work with them, the "Salzburg Sun Orchestra" would probably decline with thanks. After all, the visually impaired musicians don't need a conductor, let alone a score!
"We have a few tricks: on the one hand, we work with our breath to recognize cues. On the other hand, we are very meticulous in our learning," says pianist Matthias Gampe. He studies the score entirely in Braille.
Other orchestra members, such as violinist Go Yamamoto, can at least recognize the outlines of the notes in greatly enlarged form. He is the newest member of the orchestra and is concertmaster of the Rodenkirchen Chamber Orchestra in addition to his involvement in the Sun Orchestra. "I've only ever worked with sighted people before. The experience of playing in an orchestra for the blind is new," says Yamamoto.
Singer Alina Koarska-Schmidt also had to literally feel her way around the Sonnenorchester: "I had to learn how to communicate with blind people. There's no conductor here who can tell from the way I shake my head that I'm ready," jokes the opera singer, who normally performs at La Scala in Milan.
Everything has to be right on Friday. Then the orchestra will perform in the Mirabell Palace Church. As a project, they want to draw attention to the integration of the visually impaired - and are also looking for more musicians for the orchestra. Applications are expressly encouraged.
