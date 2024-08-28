Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the orchestra for the blind

“Working with blind people was new to me”

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 10:00

The "Sonnenorchester" with blind and visually impaired musicians is one of three orchestras for the blind worldwide.

comment0 Kommentare

Even if star conductors such as Riccardo Muti or Andris Nelsons were to offer to work with them, the "Salzburg Sun Orchestra" would probably decline with thanks. After all, the visually impaired musicians don't need a conductor, let alone a score!

Johannes Wessiepe is currently rehearsing a part with the help of Braille. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Johannes Wessiepe is currently rehearsing a part with the help of Braille.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

"We have a few tricks: on the one hand, we work with our breath to recognize cues. On the other hand, we are very meticulous in our learning," says pianist Matthias Gampe. He studies the score entirely in Braille.

Go Yamamoto is the newest member of the "Sun Orchestra". He usually only plays with sighted people. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Go Yamamoto is the newest member of the "Sun Orchestra". He usually only plays with sighted people.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

 Other orchestra members, such as violinist Go Yamamoto, can at least recognize the outlines of the notes in greatly enlarged form. He is the newest member of the orchestra and is concertmaster of the Rodenkirchen Chamber Orchestra in addition to his involvement in the Sun Orchestra. "I've only ever worked with sighted people before. The experience of playing in an orchestra for the blind is new," says Yamamoto.

Composer Hossam Mahmoud founded the orchestra in 2019. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Composer Hossam Mahmoud founded the orchestra in 2019.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Singer Alina Koarska-Schmidt also had to literally feel her way around the Sonnenorchester: "I had to learn how to communicate with blind people. There's no conductor here who can tell from the way I shake my head that I'm ready," jokes the opera singer, who normally performs at La Scala in Milan.

Silvia Habisch has been playing the flute from the very beginning. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Silvia Habisch has been playing the flute from the very beginning.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Everything has to be right on Friday. Then the orchestra will perform in the Mirabell Palace Church. As a project, they want to draw attention to the integration of the visually impaired - and are also looking for more musicians for the orchestra. Applications are expressly encouraged.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf