“I don’t see the Haaland from Austria yet”

Good team spirit

The "Welcome Back" video, which the ÖFB players traditionally watch before the start of a training session, will be particularly emotional this time, Rangnick said. "I had tears in my eyes every time I watched it." The team boss reviewed the hours after the elimination. "The entire team sat together in the hotel lobby for two or three hours until four in the morning, sometimes in silence, without cell phones. That is remarkable and shows the extreme cohesion of the group. When we said goodbye the next day, many tears were shed. That shows how much longer we would have liked to have been there." Against the Turks, however, they "didn't match the group games 100 percent in terms of energy".