Fake petition
Vote ÖVP if senior citizens get a sound cloud
An anonymous poster writer has now also posted a petition in the city of Linz addressed to the Austrian Seniors' Association that there will also be a music event tailored to older people in the Donaupark on September 13. In return, he promised to vote for the People's Party in the national elections.
And he's done it again! The unknown poster writer who seems to be targeting the Upper Austrian Seniors' Association has already fabricated his next prank within a week. After the false invitations to a special sound cloud just for senior citizens, for which you should register with the Upper Austrian Seniors' Association (we reported), there is now a follow-up fake in the form of an alleged petition.
A cross with the ÖVP
On A4 posters, the seniors' organization is called upon to let the first seniors' sound cloud resound in Linz's Donaupark on 13 September. "It's still easy in terms of time. Please. Please. Please. Please. Please. We promise that we will all vote for the ÖVP on 29.09.2024," reads the appeal, which is signed "We, the Olten, the zaumholten". The telephone number and email address of the Seniors' Association are listed.
Posted in busy places
Over the past few days, this petition has been posted in Linz's Mozartstraße, Südbahnhofmarkt and Pfarrplatz, among other places, as confirmed by a Krone inspection. The author of the defamatory posters - there have already been five campaigns - is still unknown. His motive is also unclear.
"We don't know who is behind it and why someone is doing this," says Josef Pühringer, Chairman of the Seniors' Association and former Provincial Governor. However, no charges have been filed. "We'll ignore it, the authorities will know how to classify it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.