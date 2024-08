“Heart no longer in it”: Szczesny ends his career

No move to Saudi Arabia

Szczesny played 252 competitive matches for Juve, having previously played for Arsenal, AS Roma and FC Brentford. He won the Italian championship three times and the cup three times with Juventus and the FA Cup twice with Arsenal. In recent months, a move to Saudi Arabia was also on the cards, but instead Szczesny left the Old Lady a year before his contract expired. At Euro 2024 in Germany, Szczesny was also in goal for the 3-1 defeat in the group match against Austria. He played in four European Championships and two World Cups with Poland.