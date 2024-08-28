Clear announcement
“The Olympics in Los Angeles is one of my goals”
Not a single Austrian heptathlete competed at the Olympic Games in Paris. This is set to change at the Los Angeles Games in four years' time. One athlete hoping to compete there is 23-year-old Chiara Schuler from Vorarlberg, who won bronze at the U18 European Championships in 2018.
"I competed in my last heptathlon in May at the Hypomeeting in Götzis," says Chiara Schuler. "Although that was only three and a half months ago, it almost feels like a whole year to me." The 23-year-old is therefore delighted that she can fly from Munich to Danzing in Poland with coach Ruth Laninschegg on Thursday and from there travel on to Naklo nad Notecią, where the third edition of the Wiesław Czapiewski Memorial Meeting will take place at the weekend. "I'm really looking forward to the competition in Poland," admits "Kiki". "I'm an athlete who likes to do several heptathlons a year. This year I've only completed one so far - that's not much for me. That's why it was important to me that I could do another multi-discipline event."
6000 points in his sights
After Schuler had to withdraw from the Multistars meeting in Brescia (Italy) at the start of the season with knee problems before the 800 meters and missed her personal best of 5822 points by 96 points in Götzner Mösle, she is aiming for a personal best in Nakel an der Netze, as the town of 18,000 inhabitants is called in German. "If Kiki is pain-free, it can definitely work," says VLV sports director Sven Benning in good spirits. "Of course, it would be nice if she could break the 6000-point mark straight away."
Planning until 2032
Schuler already has very clear ideas about her sporting future. "The 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles are definitely a goal for me," explains the army athlete. "But I'm also hoping for the 2032 Games in Brisbane. I'll be 31 years old by then. If you look at the all-around competition at the moment, that's almost the average age anyway."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
