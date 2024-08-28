“The Olympics in Los Angeles is one of my goals”

"I competed in my last heptathlon in May at the Hypomeeting in Götzis," says Chiara Schuler. "Although that was only three and a half months ago, it almost feels like a whole year to me." The 23-year-old is therefore delighted that she can fly from Munich to Danzing in Poland with coach Ruth Laninschegg on Thursday and from there travel on to Naklo nad Notecią, where the third edition of the Wiesław Czapiewski Memorial Meeting will take place at the weekend. "I'm really looking forward to the competition in Poland," admits "Kiki". "I'm an athlete who likes to do several heptathlons a year. This year I've only completed one so far - that's not much for me. That's why it was important to me that I could do another multi-discipline event."