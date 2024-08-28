Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Too few apprentices

“People will always eat and drink – but where?”

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 06:00

Don't complain, do something about it. This is the motto of the Viennese pilot project for premium apprenticeships in the catering industry. The casting is still ongoing.

comment0 Kommentare

The number of apprentices is falling. The catering and hotel industry in particular has been desperately looking for young talent for years. Bernd Querfeld, head of Café Landtmann, and Wolfgang Binder, owner of Café Frauenhuber and chairman of the coffee brewers' section of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, noticed this. Discussions about this gave rise to the idea for the premium apprenticeship pilot project, which is being implemented and supervised by business teacher Monika Brunner-Strobl.

An image problem
Because: "People will always eat and drink - but where if there are no more staff in the restaurants?" asks Querfeld. "Over the past 15 years, people have failed to present apprenticeships in an attractive light," says Binder. The Apprenticeship with Matura project did not have the desired success either. There is quite simply an image problem. "As a youngster, I heard that if you don't study at school, you have to do an apprenticeship. That was the threat," says Querfeld.

Zitat Icon

I love the contact I have with people in gastronomy. My goal is a management position and work abroad.

(Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel)

Jolyne Kasten (17), Lehrling

Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel

More than just serving
No other industry offers such great opportunities for advancement as gastronomy. Querfeld: "The world is open to you." And the premium apprenticeship is designed to give young people an understanding of this. This enables apprentices to acquire interesting additional qualifications in cooperating companies during their apprenticeship.

For example, the apprentice at the coffee house can spend a few days acquiring knowledge in a bar, pressing olive oil in Greece, getting a taste of a cheese sommelier or learning more about beer in a brewery. Erasmus programs are used for the experience abroad, and neither the apprentices nor the companies should incur any costs.

Expansion to other sectors
The pilot project currently applies to apprentices at Viennese coffee houses, and interested parties are still being sought. If the premium apprenticeship is successful, it will be extended to other sectors, according to project manager Brunner-Strobl.

All information about the Premium Apprenticeship can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf