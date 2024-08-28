An image problem

Because: "People will always eat and drink - but where if there are no more staff in the restaurants?" asks Querfeld. "Over the past 15 years, people have failed to present apprenticeships in an attractive light," says Binder. The Apprenticeship with Matura project did not have the desired success either. There is quite simply an image problem. "As a youngster, I heard that if you don't study at school, you have to do an apprenticeship. That was the threat," says Querfeld.