Fatal accident without criminal consequences

A week ago, the man from Hallein had to explain himself in the Bavarian district court in Laufen for involuntary manslaughter and involuntary bodily harm. According to media reports, the public prosecutor's office accused him of breaching his duty of care. However, the court discontinued the proceedings: The judge justified this with the significant consequences of the injuries for the 20-year-old. According to several Bavarian media reports, all those involved agreed to the proceedings being dropped.