Hallein man in court
Fatal accident without criminal consequences
In July 2023, a stunt attempt on the Rossfeld-Panoramastraße led to the death of a biker (22) and four injuries. A man from Halle (20), who filmed the motorcycle scenes at the time, had to stand trial in Bavaria.
The "Krone" reported on the serious accident on July 8, 2023: A young motorcyclist from the district of Vöcklabruck (Upper Austria) had performed daredevil driving maneuvers on the popular Rossfeld panoramic road on that summer's day. A man from Hallein (20), himself also a biker, was filming. The 22-year-old was obviously going too fast - a collision ensued.
Family hit by motorcycle
The Upper Austrian died on the spot. The man from Tennengau was thrown onto a meadow - parts of his leg had to be amputated after the accident. The motorcycle was then thrown against a family who were there to watch the sunset. Two girls (7 and 4 at the time) were hit and suffered serious leg injuries. The pregnant mother suffered abrasions.
A week ago, the man from Hallein had to explain himself in the Bavarian district court in Laufen for involuntary manslaughter and involuntary bodily harm. According to media reports, the public prosecutor's office accused him of breaching his duty of care. However, the court discontinued the proceedings: The judge justified this with the significant consequences of the injuries for the 20-year-old. According to several Bavarian media reports, all those involved agreed to the proceedings being dropped.
