ASKÖ Oedt against FK Austria Wien from 7pm LIVE

ASKÖ Oedt are in eighth place with six points after four rounds in the Regionalliga Mitte. "Oedt were only promoted in the summer, but in terms of the squad, they are an established regional league team that we will of course not underestimate. They also have an extremely experienced coach," says Helm Oedt coach Kurt Russ. Will Austria live up to their role as favorites in the cup or will Oedt cause a big surprise today?