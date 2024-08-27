Italian favorite: Austrian Armed Forces examine concrete offer

Federal Minister Klaudia Tanner: "I would like to thank my counterpart, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, for this offer of further cooperation and promise a swift review. In the last few years of my term of office, joint procurement cooperation has proven to be an excellent, transparent and frictionless instrument for the procurement of military equipment, as we have seen in the procurement of the Leonardo AW-169 helicopters and the Embraer C-390 transport aircraft. Such procurements only work on the basis of the utmost trust."