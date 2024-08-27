Substation brings better power supply to the valley

"Strengthen our region!"

Mayor Josef Kerschbaumer says of the Kärnten Netz project in his municipality: "A secure and powerful electricity grid and its expansion is an essential prerequisite for Rangersdorf to be an attractive place to live, work and do business." Once again, local companies such as Hasslacher are in favor of the grid expansion. Noritec GmbH in Stall im Mölltal employs around 175 people, most of whom come from the region. "Without a sustainable energy supply, we would not be able to produce here in our current form. As a company, we also focus on sustainable working methods and are environmentally aware. That's why it's all the more important to be able to rely on the power supply and that Kärnten Netz is on site quickly in the event of faults and can repair damage reliably and even more quickly," says Andreas Weichsler, Hasslacher Managing Director in Stall.