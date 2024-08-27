Madness in the MLB
Baseball player played for both teams in the same match
Something like this had never happened before, even in the crazy world of US sport. In Major League Baseball, Danny Jansen became the first player to play for both teams in the same league match!
The reason for this lunacy was first and foremost a long interruption. The game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox was supposed to have taken place on June 26 and had already started as scheduled. Catcher Jansen caught and hit the balls for Toronto at the time. However, just as Jansen was batting, the game was abandoned during the second inning due to a severe thunderstorm.
A month later, Jansen was transferred from Toronto to Boston - only to make history again about a month later. The game could only be continued on the evening of August 26. And Jansen even became the first baseball player to play for two different teams in the same inning, as he was used as a catcher for the Red Sox.
"I could never have imagined it"
"It was a very strange situation," smiled the 29-year-old after the game, which his former club from Canada won 4:1. "I could never have imagined that I would find myself in such a situation and make history. I wouldn't have believed that I would be the first to do it. But it's cool to leave a mark like that."
