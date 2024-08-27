Food inspection
Gross hygiene deficiencies – disgusting kebab also in Linz?
Kebab stands throughout Austria in the spotlight - according to the financial police, the vast majority do not operate in accordance with the law - illegal employment and a lack of cash registers were particularly objectionable. In addition, hygiene deficiencies of the worst kind were found at three kebab stores in the Land ob der Enns. Also in Linz? The "Krone" asked.
As reported, the financial police took a closer look at kebab stands throughout Austria during a special campaign. The result: 221 businesses were checked, 33 of them in Upper Austria. The vast majority were not operating in accordance with the law - in particular illegal employment and a lack of cash registers were criticized by the officers. Three kebab stands also had such poor hygiene conditions that the food inspectorate had to be notified. Two of the three disgusting kebab stores are said to be located in Upper Austria.
Last year: tons of rotten kebabs in the backyard
Linz is a bit of a hotchpotch in this respect. Almost a year ago - as Krone readers know - tons of kebab skewers with the dangerous salmonella strain Salmonella Enteridis were discovered in the backyard of a food retailer. Fortunately, this was in good time, as none of the kebab stores in Linz that he supplied were found to have contaminated meat. Months earlier, the popular fast food had already been in the negative headlines after a test by the Chamber of Labor found mold, yeast and intestinal bacteria in six out of ten samples from randomly selected kebab stands in Linz. Horrible!
City health councillor reassures
This time, however, Linz does not seem to be affected, reassures FP health officer Michael Raml: "Our food inspectorate was not contacted by the financial police, but this would certainly have happened if the kebab stands in question had been in Linz."
