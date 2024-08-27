Gross hygiene deficiencies – disgusting kebab also in Linz?

Last year: tons of rotten kebabs in the backyard

Linz is a bit of a hotchpotch in this respect. Almost a year ago - as Krone readers know - tons of kebab skewers with the dangerous salmonella strain Salmonella Enteridis were discovered in the backyard of a food retailer. Fortunately, this was in good time, as none of the kebab stores in Linz that he supplied were found to have contaminated meat. Months earlier, the popular fast food had already been in the negative headlines after a test by the Chamber of Labor found mold, yeast and intestinal bacteria in six out of ten samples from randomly selected kebab stands in Linz. Horrible!