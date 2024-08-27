No allowance for disgusting activities: Back payment

For eight years, an employee from Linz supported elderly people and people in need of care in their homes as a home service worker. She helped her clients with shopping, laundry and, among other things, tidying, cleaning and deep-cleaning their homes. For the latter, she often had to wipe up and dispose of excrement. This was not a problem for her because she saw it as a normal part of her job. According to the Social Economy Austria collective agreement, she was entitled to an SEG allowance for this.