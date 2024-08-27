Thiem after US Open exit
“I’m grateful that we were able to make up for it”
Dominic Thiem has no chance against Shelton at the US Open Last Grand Slam match was only 1:50 hours long. Sebastian Ofner is also already out ...
There was a touch of melancholy and nostalgia yesterday when Dominic Thiem stepped onto the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the last time and was greeted by the fans. Even more so when you looked into the Austrian's box. Because sitting there behind his father Wolfgang, brother Moritz and Gabe Norona, a long-time friend of the family, was Nicolas Massu. The Chilean had been Thiem's coach when he had just celebrated his only Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2020.
Shelton a size too big
It was well known that the now almost 31-year-old Austrian is a long way from the form of those days. However, yesterday's first round match at the US Open against the world number 13 Ben Shelton emphatically confirmed this. Thiem at least managed to hold his serve for one set before he was broken after leading 40:0 - directly to lose the set 4:6.
Thiem had his only break point in the first game of the second round, after which things went quickly. After 1:50 hours, Shelton ended Thiem's Grand Slam career with a 6:4, 6:2, 6:3 win. Smiling, the two clapped at the net, Shelton asked the fans to applaud for Dominic, which they did loudly.
"An important moment for me"
The Austrian was asked for an interview while scenes from his US Open triumph were played on the video wall in the stadium. This touched Thiem: "This is an important moment for me. I had the greatest success of my career here on this court - unfortunately under strange circumstances, without fans in the stands. That's why I'm grateful that you were here and that we were able to make up for it."
Afterwards, Thiem received a framed collage with pictures of all his US Open appearances. In his Grand Slam career, Thiem has won three finals and 75 victories in 111 matches in addition to his one title.
Sebastian Ofner was also eliminated in round one. He committed around 70 unforced errors against Francisco Cerundolo and lost 7:5, 4:6, 4:6, 2:6.
