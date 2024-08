End of vacations likely to bring heavy return traffic

Once again, Saturday is the main travel day and is likely to bring the longest traffic jams. But patience will also be required on the transit routes on Sunday. The automobile club ARBÖ warns that drivers entering Austria at the Karawanken tunnel and Spielfeld border crossing should be prepared for hours of waiting time. There will also be long traffic jams and time delays on the Karawankenautobahn (A11) and the Tauernautobahn (A10) between Flachau and Werfen, in the greater Salzburg area and before the Walserberg border on the Westautobahn (A1) from early morning into the afternoon.