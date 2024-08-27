Short process! Novak Djokovic continues in commanding fashion

Zverev against Muller

Djokovic, after a performance with many unforced errors (40), especially with his backhand, and ten double faults in the second round, will have to deal with Laslo Djere, a Serbian compatriot who defeated the higher-rated German Jan-Lennard Struff in a five-set thriller. Zverev, who is hoping to win his first major title, will face Frenchman Alexandre Muller, who came out on top against Australian Adam Walton in four sets. "It wasn't easy, he knows me and he was my roommate at the Olympics. It was a tricky match," said Zverev.