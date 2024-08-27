Vorteilswelt
US Open:

Short process! Novak Djokovic continues in commanding fashion

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 06:33

Novak Djokovic has not lost a set in his first appearance since his Olympic victory in Paris. The number two seeded Serb advanced to the second round of the US Open on Monday with a 6:2, 6:2, 6:4 victory over Radu Albot from Moldova. German fourth seed Alexander Zverev also progressed, defeating his compatriot Maximilian Marterer, who had slipped into the main draw as a lucky loser, 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2. 

In addition to Olympic champion Djokovic, who is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, the Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen from China also made it through. However, the tournament's number seven had to fight hard in her 4:6, 6:4, 6:2 defeat of Amanda Anisimova from the USA. The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, seeded number two, had an easier match, living up to her role as favorite in her 6:3, 6:3 win over Australian Priscilla Hon.

Zverev against Muller
Djokovic, after a performance with many unforced errors (40), especially with his backhand, and ten double faults in the second round, will have to deal with Laslo Djere, a Serbian compatriot who defeated the higher-rated German Jan-Lennard Struff in a five-set thriller. Zverev, who is hoping to win his first major title, will face Frenchman Alexandre Muller, who came out on top against Australian Adam Walton in four sets. "It wasn't easy, he knows me and he was my roommate at the Olympics. It was a tricky match," said Zverev.

Eighth seed Casper Ruud is also still in the running, the Norwegian celebrated a 7:6(2), 6:2, 6:2 victory over China's Bu Yunchaokete on Monday. Denmark's Casper Ruud, on the other hand, had to retire after a 2:6,1:6,4:6 defeat against Brandon Nakashima from the USA. Greek number nine seed Maria Sakkari had to retire at 2:6 due to a shoulder injury against China's Wang Yafan.

