Krbes! WWE legend Sid Eudy passes away at the age of 63

"Much more than just a softball player"

The condolences over the death of "Sid Justice" are huge, his rival Ric Flair also wrote on X: "I'm so sorry to hear about the death of Sid Justice. For everyone out there who knew we didn't get along in the business - the last time I saw him we hugged, he called me champ and I said thank you! He has a wonderful family and his family should know that he was much more than just a softball player. A man. Period. Rest in peace!"