Search discontinued
Collapsed ice cave in Iceland – no missing persons
A tourist has died in the collapse of an ice cave near the Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon in Iceland. Another person is seriously injured in hospital in Reykjavik (see video above). However, no more people are now trapped, it was announced on Monday.
The search for two other supposedly missing tourists was called off. In reality, only 23 people were part of the tour group, not 25 as previously assumed, the police announced on Facebook. Something had been incorrect when registering for the tour.
Nevertheless, it was important to continue the search until it became clear that no one was under the ice, the statement continued.
Victims are tourists from the USA
As reported, the accident occurred on Sunday on the Breidamerkurjökull glacier near the Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon in south-east Iceland. A tourist from the USA was killed when the cave collapsed and a female tourist from the USA was seriously injured and taken to hospital. The man was pronounced dead on the spot.
The glacier is considered the largest in Europe outside the polar region. Numerous hikes through ice caves and boat tours are offered in the region. Icebergs many meters high float on the waters of the glacial lake, having broken off from the Vatnajökull glacier and its glacier tongue Breidamerkurjökull.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.