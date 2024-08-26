Vorteilswelt
Fourth World Championship participation

Ländle mountain biker Scherrer attacks in Andorra

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 19:25

"I've only been able to concentrate on this one race for a month now," reveals Julius Scherrer, who will be flying the Vorarlberg flag at the World Championships in Andorra on Sunday and whose form has improved once again following his U23 title at the Austrian Championships. 

Julius Scherrer was on vacation in Rhodes when he found out just over a month ago that he would once again be wearing the Austrian national jersey at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Andorra.

The 21-year-old from Übersaxen arrived in Vallnord on Sunday evening, and on Monday his first familiarization with the course was already on the agenda at the Pal Arinsal Bike Park. "I'm going to concentrate fully on the XCO race on Sunday," reveals Scherrer, who will therefore not be competing in the short track event.

Preparations for his fourth world championships have certainly been promising: "I've been able to focus all my concentration on this one race for a whole month now and a lot has changed in terms of form - even compared to the Austrian championships." In mid-July, Scherrer was able to bag the XCO title in the U23 class, which came as something of a surprise to him.

Ländle instead of altitude training
Instead of going to an altitude training camp, the future army athlete - he is due to start basic training on October 1 - decided to prepare at home: "It works just as well!" The goal for the World Championships: "A place in the top 30 would be great!" 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
