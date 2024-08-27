31-year-old caught
Ex-Floriani set the fire at the fire station himself
Hard to believe: a former firefighter (31) is the burglar and arsonist who set fire to the fire station in Münster in Tyrol last Friday. The man arrested in Hall was particularly brazen in his actions.
At around 5 a.m. on Friday, the firefighters from the Unterland community had to respond to a fire in their own four walls. A stranger had broken into the fire station, stolen cash and started a fire. But he couldn't enjoy his loot for long. The 31-year-old local man was already in handcuffs in Hall on Saturday evening. He confessed and is now in Innsbruck prison.
The background to the crime is unusual. "The man had an argument with his partner and then drove to Münster in a company car," explains Richard Hotter, commander of the Kramsach police station. There he decided to break into the fire station. "He gave no motive, he also claimed that the door was not locked," says Hotter. However, the police assume that he forced his way into the building.
He was a member of our fire department from 2005 to 2017 - starting in the youth fire department. Then he moved away. And now he's burning down his own place - what more can you say?
Marco Ludl, Kommandant Feuerwehr Münster
The man had a fight with his partner and then drove to Münster in a company car.
Richard Hotter, Kommandant Polizei Kramsach
He knew his way around, as the perpetrator had been a member of the Münster fire department for years. "He used a crowbar to remove the safe from the wall and took it to the car. Then he went back again and set fire to the command room to cover his tracks," said the police chief. The firebug also set fire to cotton gloves.
Safe and crowbar thrown into the Inn
He then drove to Hall and threw the - now emptied - safe and crowbar into the River Inn.
However, the thief did not have a good weekend. On Saturday at 6.10 p.m., the police arrested him in the garden of his apartment in Hall. A waiter's wallet from the fire department was found in the company car. Of the loot - thousands of euros - only a three-digit euro amount was left. Nevertheless, a fire department ATM card was found in the purse.
On the road without a driver's license
Incidentally, he did not have a driver's license. He presented his boss with a false "license".
Fire department commander stunned
Marco Ludl, commander of the Münster fire brigade, cannot believe that the perpetrator used to be in his own ranks. "I wouldn't have put it past him," says Ludl.
