Rain splashes too short and too late for the harvest

"The rain has done absolutely nothing. It has evaporated!" - Helmut Feitzlmayr, Head of the Crop Production Department at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, returned to the office from his vacation after the first at least rudimentary rainfall in months and immediately had to announce that the drought was hitting farmers in Upper Austria hard. "The damage has already been done to maize, soy and beet. It can rain all it wants now," says the agricultural expert.