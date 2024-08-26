Still in contact
Lijnders: “Klopp is almost like an older brother”
Pepijn Lijnders has worked with star coach Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool for more than eight years. The relationship is still very close. According to Lijnders, the German, who is currently on a sabbatical, would also follow all Red Bull Salzburg matches since his former assistant was hired there.
"Everyone who knows us knows that we were much more than colleagues," the Salzburg coach said on Monday. "He's almost like an older brother. He's very important to me."
On hand for tips
The regular exchange with Klopp obviously gives him security. "We are in contact, as we always have been," explained Lijnders. "If I need any advice, it's great that I have him." He has already made use of this, revealed the 41-year-old Dutchman, who has been in charge of a first division club as head coach for the first time since the start of the season in Salzburg.
With Klopp as Liverpool boss, Lijnders won the Champions League in 2019 and also brought the first championship in 30 years to the city in 2020. "I don't miss him, but I'm really, really happy that he's so close," Lijnders said of the 57-year-old. "He's one of the best coaches in world soccer - but he's probably an even better personality, an even better guy."
Three years ago, Klopp brought talented midfielder Bobby Clark from Newcastle to Liverpool. Last week, the 19-year-old Lijnders followed him to Salzburg. The Bulls are said to have paid a transfer fee of 11.8 million euros for the England U20 team player. "The fact that he is coming to us is a proper statement of what we are doing here," said Lijnders. "We are happy and honored that a talent from England has chosen Salzburg. He could have gone anywhere in England."
Lijnders confirmed that he and Vitor Matos (assistant coach) and Andreas Kornmayer (athletics coach), who came with him from Liverpool, played a role in the transfer. However, the head coach also referred to early observation. "Salzburg, like FC Porto in the past, has one of the best scouting systems in world soccer. You just have to see what quality, talent, potential and youth we have in the squad."
That's why he would have built on the existing group from the start of his tenure. "Training is the best transfer," said Lijnders. With Clark, however, you now have a player with a lot of individual quality. Salzburg's new number 10 is not yet eligible to play in the second leg of the Champions League play-off on Tuesday. After that, however, Lijnders will find a position for the third most expensive addition in Bundesliga history. "He can play anywhere. Good players can play anywhere."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
